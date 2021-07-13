Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Farhad Ibrahimzade
@ferhadd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman holding a cold chocolate milky cocktail
Related tags
beverage
drink
juice
Food Images & Pictures
milk
milkshake
ice
lime
sweet
Party Backgrounds
HD Red Wallpapers
Cool Images & Photos
gin
cold
occasion
garnish
liquid
Fruits Images & Pictures
punch
rosemary
Backgrounds
Related collections
Drone Pictures
2,271 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Collection #89: Lewis Howes
7 photos
· Curated by Lewis Howes
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #22: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
Tree Images & Pictures
old
hill