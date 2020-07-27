Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa H
@elaisahoo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Finland
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Small Tortoiseshell
Related tags
finland
Butterfly Images
july
Summer Images & Pictures
aglais urticae
small tortoiseshell
Nature Images
wild marjoram
origanum vulgare
herb
garden
perennial
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Birds Images
monarch
plant
Flower Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Beautiful
81 photos
· Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers