Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Belogub
@alexbelogub
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 18, 2021
PENTAX, K20D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old red brick industrial smokestack with satellite dishes
Related tags
ruin
aged
telephone
dish
cellular
industrial-plant
global
building
old
HQ Background Images
station
ecology
manufacture
supply
environmental
manufacturing
pollution
pipe
Steam Backgrounds
chimney
Free stock photos
Related collections
Diss
19 photos
· Curated by Richelle Crotty
diss
tower
antenna
Antennas
99 photos
· Curated by Lavi Perchik
antenna
electrical device
tower
My first collection
9 photos
· Curated by Anthony Chareunphol
plant
HD Wood Wallpapers
human