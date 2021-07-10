Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Free Walking Tour Salzburg
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
austria
salzburg
string puppets
marionettes
salt ship
theater
marionetten
salzburg marionette theater
marionette
boat
People Images & Pictures
human
face
photo
photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
music
38 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Music Images & Pictures
human
Light Backgrounds
Colour.
327 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light
424 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor