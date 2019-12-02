Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilkka Kärkkäinen
@ilkkago
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kallio, Helsinki, Finland
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snowfall
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
kallio
helsinki
finland
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
outdoors
banister
handrail
HD Snow Wallpapers
railing
Winter Images & Pictures
path
building
storm
boardwalk
bridge
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Yellow + Grey
291 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
High above sea level
60 photos
· Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Street style
120 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human