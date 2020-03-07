Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Wallpapers
Share
Info
Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA
Published
on
March 7, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The amazing striations of Antelope Canyon (IG: @clay.banks)
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
antelope canyon
arizona
usa
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
canyon
geography
rock
adventure
Travel Images
north america
geology
Desert Images
rock formation
sand stone
natural landmark
striations
natural light
slot canyon
sandstone
Backgrounds
Related collections
USA
28 photos · Curated by Christophe Maussin
usa
united state
outdoor
IG
286 photos · Curated by Mario Mena
ig
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wallpapers
29 photos · Curated by Elio Grieco
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers