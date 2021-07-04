Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kahleo Thompson
@kahlthom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland, Switzerland
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
House finch on a snowy day
Related tags
switzerland
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
sparrow
finch
wren
Free stock photos
Related collections
Best of NASA
18 photos
· Curated by NASA
nasa
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers