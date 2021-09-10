Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yuzhong Tian
@8driver
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Free images
Related collections
Fire
170 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Live for Less
34 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Turquoise + Pink
581 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
plant