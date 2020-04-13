Go to Barun Ghosh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow and white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sisodia Rani ka Bagh, Agra Rd, Ghat Ki Guni, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published on Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

sisodia rani ka bagh
agra rd
ghat ki guni
jaipur
rajasthan
india
building
architecture
monastery
housing
temple
worship
shrine
Free stock photos

Related collections

Valentine's Day
104 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking