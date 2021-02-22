Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dibyajeet Sasmal
@dibyajeet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
February 22, 2021
SONY, SLT-A58
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
manali
himachal pradesh
india
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Methods of Transportation
150 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
transportation
vehicle
train
Gentle Touch
59 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
gentle
touch
hand
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers