Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Preeti
@pree_006
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Khaniyara Valley , Dharamshala
Related tags
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
india
#dharamshala #landscape #hills #himalayas #himachal #nature
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
stream
creek
Mountain Images & Pictures
countryside
HD Scenery Wallpapers
river
hill
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Evening
26 photos
· Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
Sports Images
human
people
388 photos
· Curated by apple s.
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures