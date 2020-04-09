Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniele Bissoli
@danibix95
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Verona, VR, Italy
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Maple's leaves just sprouted to house new life.
Related tags
verona
vr
Italy Pictures & Images
Leaf Backgrounds
maple
HD Pink Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
veins
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
This is My Song
78 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
song
Music Images & Pictures
hand
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers