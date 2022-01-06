Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indroda, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sarus crane
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indroda
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Brown Backgrounds
bird flying
bird photography
wildlife
wildlife photography
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
crane bird
waterfowl
Free images
Related collections
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos · Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Tidy!
149 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Water
197 photos · Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea