Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Corina Rainer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Evolène, Schweiz
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Typical Swiss Chalet (house) in Valais
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
evolène
schweiz
House Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
evolene
swiss chalet
chalet
valais
Mountain Images & Pictures
housing
building
Nature Images
outdoors
cabin
rural
shelter
countryside
plant
Grass Backgrounds
hut
Backgrounds
Related collections
places.
8,984 photos · Curated by Hannah Smith
place
building
outdoor
Cottage + Cabins Exteriors
124 photos · Curated by Devin Henderson
cottage
cabin
House Images
Mountains
252 photos · Curated by Krystal-Lee Cooper
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
mountain range