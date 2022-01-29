Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rīga, Латвия
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM4A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Frozen beauty.Sea coast
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rīga
латвия
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
crystal
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
icicle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tiny People in a Big World
225 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
People in nature
124 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers