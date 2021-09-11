Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexas_Fotos
@alexas_fotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stadttauben
tauben
gefieder
stadtvögel
vögel
federn
tiere
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pigeon
dove
Free stock photos
Related collections
Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos · Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building
Food & Drink
141 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant