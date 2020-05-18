Go to Florian Schmetz's profile
@floschmaezz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vancouver, Britisch-Kolumbien, Kanada
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Don't walk!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

vancouver
britisch-kolumbien
kanada
sign
traffic light
stop
red light
hand
signal
walking
waiting
hold on
pause
Light Backgrounds
symbol
road sign
Free pictures

Related collections

Spectrums
559 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sydney, Australia
79 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
Canon Cameras
95 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
len
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking