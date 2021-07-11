Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simon Infanger
@photosimon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Luzern, Schweiz
Published
on
July 11, 2021
FC3170
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a wonderful road through a small forest in Switzerland
Related tags
luzern
schweiz
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
land
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
bush
HD Scenery Wallpapers
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
field
HD Water Wallpapers
Jungle Backgrounds
yard
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos
· Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
People working
154 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
Christianity
95 photos
· Curated by Julie Rothe
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers