Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A handmade dish of small heart-themed candy
Related collections
fathers day
101 photos
· Curated by dudu 4puchu
fathers day
human
father
VIDYA
614 photos
· Curated by Kelly Frank
Vidya
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Valentines Day flat-lay and still life
107 photos
· Curated by Photo Clubs
valentine
Valentines Day Images
Flower Images
Related tags
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
egg
Valentines Day Images
candy
rome
metropolitan city of rome
Italy Pictures & Images
valentines
Love Images
Heart Images
romantic
romance
sugar
Free images