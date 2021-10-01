Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danielle Barnes
@ghost_cat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
Canon EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
path
walkway
wall
People Images & Pictures
human
soil
rock
flagstone
architecture
building
archaeology
Free pictures
Related collections
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
white out
94 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images
Atmospheric
68 photos
· Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers