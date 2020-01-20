Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Calvin Uy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York Public Library - Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 5th Avenue, New York, NY, USA
Published on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Inside a library
Related tags
new york public library - stephen a. schwarzman building
5th avenue
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
furniture
room
indoors
human
People Images & Pictures
library
Book Images & Photos
HD Laptop Wallpapers
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD PC Wallpapers
table
tabletop
chair
lamp
Free pictures
Related collections
smart working
9 photos
· Curated by Simone Marcelli
smart
working
electronic
Vegan Times Images
115 photos
· Curated by Linakis Digital
vegan
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Legal
203 photos
· Curated by Laurence Carew
legal
building
HD City Wallpapers