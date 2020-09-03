Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patti Black
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
SONY, DSC-HX400V
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture of wood fibers in decaying fallen log
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
fibers
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
decay
HD Wallpapers
plant
pasta
noodle
Food Images & Pictures
vermicelli
produce
vegetable
outdoors
grain
Free images
Related collections
OCT 2-11 LINE (BROWN)
43 photos
· Curated by Josue Montes
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Orgánica
2,772 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
organica
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Textures
34 photos
· Curated by Natalija Danilova
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
plant