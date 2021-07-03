Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonathan Cooper
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
picket
fence
gate
arbour
garden
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
In the mountains
55 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor