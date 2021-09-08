Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kajetan Sumila
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
plant
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
produce
grain
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
planter
field
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Made by hand
14 photos
· Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool