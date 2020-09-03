Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
srikanth
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pepper plant
Related tags
plant
HD Yellow Wallpapers
pepper
pepperplant
green leaves
sreekanthvv
HD Green Wallpapers
green pepper
srikanthvv
cherthala
alappuzha
kochi
ernakulam
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
rainforest
Nature Images
outdoors
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Orange
102 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant