Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jahhid Fitrah Alamsyah
@jafsyah14
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
grain
produce
seed
bean
Nature Images
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
257 photos · Curated by Adam Holland
Life Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Interesting Doors
116 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Portrait Mode
355 photos · Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor