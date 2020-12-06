Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
fungus
plant
mushroom
amanita
agaric
Free stock photos
Related collections
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
890 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Backgrounds
154 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nordic
38 photos
· Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers