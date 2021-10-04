Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maksim Zinchenko
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
NORITSU KOKI, EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
clothing
apparel
spire
steeple
tower
building
architecture
blazer
coat
jacket
suit
overcoat
People Images & Pictures
human
bell tower
urban
neighborhood
housing
plant
tuxedo
Backgrounds
Related collections
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture