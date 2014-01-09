Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Caleb George
@seemoris
Download free
Published on
January 9, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snowy meadow through binoculars
Share
Info
Related collections
MISC
6 photos
· Curated by Ying Xie
misc
HD Grey Wallpapers
cold
SCENES
85 photos
· Curated by Alyssa Paquette
scene
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Pulls me in
105 photos
· Curated by Laura Johnston
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
outdoor
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
cold
Nature Images
parka
binocular
frost
bush
photographer
taking photo
Sports Images
working out
exercise
fitness
jogging
Sports Images
Free stock photos