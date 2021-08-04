Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Serres d'Auteuil, France
Related tags
statue
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
human
People Images & Pictures
monument
Free stock photos
Related collections
Climate Action
148 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor