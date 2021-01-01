Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kevin Mueller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
January 1, 2021
FUJIFILM, X100F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
vegetation
woodland
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
grove
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
weather
tree trunk
path
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
People
4,659 photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Landscapes
2,067 photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
Landscape Images & Pictures
building
urban
Landscapes
895 photos · Curated by Sarah Roussinov
Landscape Images & Pictures
plant
birch