Go to Safwan's profile
@onewordpic
Download free
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kims, Anayara Road, Anayara, Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Minimalist shot of a hospital building

Related collections

Expressive faces
1,170 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
face
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking