I went to a client shoot to photograph some of the houses they were putting up for sale. It was a pretty standard fair, but while driving around to the different house, I saw this area on one of the side streets. I made a mental note of where it was and after the client work was finished, I headed straight here. I worried I wasn’t going to get the shot I wanted because that whole morning had been foggy but by the time I got off work and headed this way the sky had cleared up and made the area even more enticing to see.