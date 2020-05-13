Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Valentina Pescape'
@invisibleocean
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
vase
jar
potted plant
pottery
blossom
Flower Images
acanthaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
planter
petal
herbal
herbs
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
bush
People Images & Pictures
human
geranium
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Glorious Food
239 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
political
328 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor