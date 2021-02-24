Go to David B Townsend's profile
Available for hire
Download free
sliced meat with sliced tomatoes and green vegetable on white ceramic plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Flank Steak cut for Family Style Dinner

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

steak
sliced meat
tomato
beef
dinner
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Free pictures

Related collections

Food
67 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking