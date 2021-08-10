Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kai Bossom
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ambleside, UK
Published
on
August 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taken July 2021
Related tags
uk
ambleside
countryside
hill
Mountain Images & Pictures
rural
lake district
united kingdom
lake district uk
village
House Images
british
english
england
great britain
valley
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
field
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
oligochrome
804 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
oligochrome
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Commerce Vs Architecture
73 photos
· Curated by Gareth Bedford
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers