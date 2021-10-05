Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ankita Bhattacharya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Free pictures
Related collections
That Asian Life
244 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images
Overhead
112 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers