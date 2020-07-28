Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kasun Peiris
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kandy, Sri Lanka
Published
on
July 28, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sri lanka
kandy
tea
tea leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
tea plantation
HD Green Wallpapers
lka
lanka
outdoors
plant
Nature Images
countryside
soil
field
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
rain
38 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Sparkles
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Education
207 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
education
Book Images & Photos
united state