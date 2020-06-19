Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dustin Humes
@dustinhumes_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A focus on a beautiful day lily's petal and the veins it holds
Related tags
Flower Images
lily
colorful
day lily
vibrant
macro
outdoors
Nature Images
close up
petals
veins
plant
petal
blossom
pollen
anther
geranium
daisies
daisy
Free images
Related collections
330 - Floral Intimacy
112 photos
· Curated by Vee W
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Flora
90 photos
· Curated by Melinda Alvey-Blackwelder
flora
plant
Flower Images
Nutritionist
92 photos
· Curated by Aurora Oak
nutritionist
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds