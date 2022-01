Claas Lexion 460 Harvester This machine is equipped with a powerful 220kW or 295 hp engine. Claas Lexion 460 belongs to the average power machine segment of combine harvesters. The model has dimensions of 8.636m x 3.7m x 3.91m. The model has a grain tank size of 9600l. The cutter of this machine has a working width of 4.5m. The total number of walkers for this model is 6. Claas Lexion 460 has tire size of 710/75R34