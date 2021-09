Taken in Moraine Lake, Alberta, Canada. Moraine Lake is a glacially fed lake in Banff National Park, 14 kilometres outside the Village of Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada. It is situated in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, at an elevation of approximately 6,183 feet. This photo has been used commercially (thanks, Unsplash!): 1. Topaz Labs, Adjust AI Software 2. TCL, Flagship 8-Series television set