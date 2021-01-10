Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Samuel Berner
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hidden Temple in Japan
Related collections
M I N I M A L I S M
66 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
Collection #150: Jeff Sheldon
9 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Background
19,769 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
plant
vegetation
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
sunlight
grove
flare
Light Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
furniture
blossom
PNG images