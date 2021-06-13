Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Costa Rica
Related tags
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
spider
Leaf Backgrounds
bright
bug
clean
closeup
HD Color Wallpapers
natural
Nature Backgrounds
outdoors
pollination
portrait
foliage
vegetation
HD Forest Wallpapers
rainforest
Attractive Pictures
HQ Background Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Water
147 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos
· Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night