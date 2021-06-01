Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
text
text
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Light
56 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Education
207 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
education
Book Images & Photos
united state
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking