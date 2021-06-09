Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
bud
sprout
geranium
Free pictures
Related collections
Field Trip Supply
56 photos
· Curated by jack faulkner
outdoor
camping
HD Fire Wallpapers
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Bulbs
125 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb