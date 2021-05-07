Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maiya Simanovich
@indi_grunge
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
steeple
spire
tower
dome
church
cathedral
bell tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Mental Health Matters
49 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental health matter
mental health
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sky.
64 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Dark Bloom
121 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images