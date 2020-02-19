Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nathan Dumlao
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Published on
February 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Desert Images
soil
ground
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
field
grassland
savanna
wilderness
Free pictures
Related collections
Building 2 Lobby
68 photos
· Curated by Sara Noori
building
architecture
dubai
outdoor
14 photos
· Curated by Brittany Connor
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cactus & Palm Trees
124 photos
· Curated by Andi Wieser
HD Cactus Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
palm