Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henriette M. Driessens
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
outdoors
land
Nature Images
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
grove
tree trunk
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
birch
Public domain images
Related collections
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Single Element
52 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
Motion
85 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
motion
Light Backgrounds
road