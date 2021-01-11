Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chung Hei
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Hongkong
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
handrail
banister
staircase
hongkong
spiral
coil
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Stars Above My Head
299 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
food & drinks
564 photos
· Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
In Motion
685 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor