I planned a morning trip to Hauz Khas Deer Park in Delhi, India. Since morning is a great time for squirrels, I was ready with my camera Nikon Coolpix P900. I used an UV filter with a CPL filter to get good lighting as the sunlight is quite harsh in summer season here in Delhi. I played around with these squirrels for an hour, lighting was good, squirrels were busy in their breakfast and finally I got some lucky shots. After that I went to explore the whole park.